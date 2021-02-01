Master Marketer Seminar Series moves online

The annual Master Marketer Seminar Series has moved online this year but still offers the same opportunity for producers to learn to reduce risks and increase profits to their agriculture operations.
The Master Marketer Seminar Series is an annual comprehensive marketing course developed by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M University Department of Agricultural Economics. It rotates locations each year, and this year it is being hosted through the Amarillo office, but must be held online due to COVID restrictions.
“This is one of the best resources our department provides, and includes not only timely outlooks and market information, but also fundamental techniques for marketing beyond the current crop/livestock year,” said Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.
Open and free for all
The educational training is conducted via Zoom. Although there is no charge to attend any of the sessions, registration is required.
Since 1996, over 1,300 participants have graduated from 31 Master Marketer programs. Participants report increased financial returns to their farming and ranching operations as well as an increased understanding of risk management concepts.
“Though we would rather have the program in person, the digital delivery of this program allows us to reach significantly more people, whereas the Amarillo Master Marketer course normally sells out with 60 students,” Benavidez said.
The program remains free to all thanks to funding provided by AgriLife Extension, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Southern Risk Management Education Center, Cotton Inc.‐Texas State Support Committee, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Grain Sorghum Producers and Texas Wheat Producers Board.
Master Marketer sessions began on Jan. 27 and run through March 3. They are held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, with a couple of evening sessions offered as well from 7-8 p.m.
Topics and speakers
Feb. 3
• Budgets: Benavidez
• Marketing Plans: Ed Usset, grain marketing specialist for the Center for Farm Financial Management at the University of Minnesota
Feb. 10
• Crop Insurance: Steven Klose, AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station
• Weather: Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist KKTV-Channel 11, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Feb. 17
• Cotton Outlook: John Robinson, AgriLife Extension cotton marketing economist, Bryan-College Station
• Technical Price Analysis: Alan Brugler, Brugler Marketing and Management, Omaha, Nebraska
• Grain Outlook: Mark Welch, AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station
Feb. 24
• Livestock: David Anderson, professor and AgriLife Extension economist, livestock marketing, Bryan-College Station
• Ag Policy: Bart Fischer, co-director of the Agriculture and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M, Bryan-College Station
March 3
• Legal Issues: Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo
• Tying It All Together: Darrell Holaday, private marketing/management consultant, Frankfort, Kansas
For additional information, visit the Master Marketer homepage or contact Benavidez at benavidezjustin@tamu.edu or 806-677-5600, or Welch at jmwelch@tamu.edu or 979-845-7677.