Master Marketer Seminar Series moves online

The annual Master Marketer Seminar Series has moved online this year but still offers the same opportunity for producers to learn to reduce risks and increase profits to their agriculture operations.

The Master Marketer Seminar Series is an annual comprehensive marketing course developed by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M University Department of Agricultural Economics. It rotates locations each year, and this year it is being hosted through the Amarillo office, but must be held online due to COVID restrictions.

“This is one of the best resources our department provides, and includes not only timely outlooks and market information, but also fundamental techniques for marketing beyond the current crop/livestock year,” said Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.

Open and free for all

The educational training is conducted via Zoom. Although there is no charge to attend any of the sessions, registration is required.

Since 1996, over 1,300 participants have graduated from 31 Master Marketer programs. Participants report increased financial returns to their farming and ranching operations as well as an increased understanding of risk management concepts.