Master Marketer program helps farmers, ranchers reduce risk, increase profits

“I think he got a lot out of it, and I also attended a different Master Marketer program with my daughter-in-law,” she said. “I recommended the program to them, and I’d recommend it to anyone in the farming or ranching business.”

Lindsay Bowers, who with her husband Darrell took the Master Marketing course in El Campo, said the program helped with their agricultural operations in Jackson and Victoria counties, as well as in her work as a grain merchandiser with United Agriculture in El Campo.

“We have diversified operations in which we grow cotton, corn and milo as well as catfish and cattle,” she said. “I’m an advocate for the Master Marketer program because it helped us understand more about marketing, risk and things like futures and options. I think the main thing it did was make these things less intimidating and gave me more confidence in making decisions about our operations.”

Bowers said the program also benefited her as a grain merchandiser.