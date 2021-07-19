Mark your calendars: It’s brand registration time 

Once every 10 years, the state of Texas requires all brands to be re-registered in the counties in which the rancher operates. Next month, the re-registration period begins.

Michelle Carlile, assistant director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, says the re-registration period runs from Aug. 31 through Feb. 28. If a brand is not claimed by the deadline, it will become available to the public.

All brands, regardless of original registration date, must be re-registered with the county clerk in the county or counties where the livestock reside to be considered a legal means of ownership.

Some counties now offer online brand registration as well. When registering, each brand needs a separate form. The cost of brand registrations vary by county; however, the average cost is $26 per brand. Brands are specific to each county by design and location. Additionally, ear marks, electronic devices and tattoos must be registered.

Texas began keeping brand records, an essential part in identifying livestock across the state, as early as 1836. But since there isn’t a statewide brand registry database, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association cooperates with all 254 counties to provide the Texas Brand Registration site.