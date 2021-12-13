Mare and Foals Workshop set for January

Horse owners and managers can learn about important topics related to managing the broodmare and foal by attending the online Mare and Foals Workshop, presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on AgriLife Learn.

Horse owners and breeding managers who might need extra guidance in the foaling process, along with some practical guidelines, are invited to access the course. The course cost is $75, and is available at https://tx.ag/MareFoalWorkshop.

The content was developed by industry experts and is presented by instructors Jennifer Zoller and Chelsie Huseman, AgriLife Extension horse specialists in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.

Those taking the course will learn about the foaling process, including predicting and preparing for foal arrival, postpartum placental evaluation, proper nutrition for a pregnant mare and foal, and vaccination programs for the broodmare and foal. There will also be information on vaccination administration guidelines.

Instructors provide multiple trainings