Mare and Foals Workshop set for January

Horse owners and managers can learn about important topics related to managing the broodmare and foal by attending the online Mare and Foals Workshop, presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on AgriLife Learn.
Horse owners and breeding managers who might need extra guidance in the foaling process, along with some practical guidelines, are invited to access the course. The course cost is $75, and is available at https://tx.ag/MareFoalWorkshop.
The content was developed by industry experts and is presented by instructors Jennifer Zoller and Chelsie Huseman, AgriLife Extension horse specialists in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.
Those taking the course will learn about the foaling process, including predicting and preparing for foal arrival, postpartum placental evaluation, proper nutrition for a pregnant mare and foal, and vaccination programs for the broodmare and foal. There will also be information on vaccination administration guidelines.
Instructors provide multiple trainings
Huseman conducts education across the state for adults and youth through seminars, short courses and other educational programs. Her research interests are in the areas of skeletal adaptation to exercise and equine reproduction management. Her most recent work includes testing whole-body vibration and its effect on the skeleton and new technologies for semen analysis.
Zoller provides statewide leadership for planning, implementing, conducting and evaluating AgriLife Extension education programs in equine sciences. She provides leadership with the State 4-H Horse Show, Texas Horse Help mobile application and horse judging competitions across the state. Her research interests include energy balance, manipulating the body condition of the exercising horse to maximize nutrition programs, and the health benefits of participating in equine activities.
Equine reproductive short course
Huseman and Zoller also conduct the annual Texas A&M Equine Reproductive Management Short Course designed for owners and breeding managers who want to learn the most efficient methods for ensuring the success of their breeding programs.
This interactive, three-day short course will be held Jan. 12-14 at the Texas A&M University Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex, 3240 F&B Road, College Station. The in-person course is limited to 12 people, and the fee is $700. However, this course is also available online for $300 at https://tx.ag/EquineReproShortCourse.
For more information, email chelsie.huseman@tamu.edu or jennifer.zoller@tamu.edu, or call 979-845-5264.