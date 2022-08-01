Manure management event set for Fort Worth

The Texas Animal Manure Management Issues, TAMMI, conference will return Aug. 10-11 at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The conference will be held at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards, 2315 N. Main St.

Registration is available at https://tx.ag/TAMMI2022Reg, and a full agenda for the conference is available as well. Registration is $300 and ends Aug. 11. Registration includes lunches and refreshments each day, and reduced-rate lodging is available at SpringHill Suites.

The 2022 event will be the first since an inaugural TAMMI conference in 2009, said Zong Liu, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialist and assistant professor in the Texas A&M Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering.

Liu, the TAMMI conference chair, said most major livestock industries, including beef and dairy cattle, poultry, equine and swine, are expected to be represented among conference speakers. He said the conference mission is to provide animal waste management education and information to livestock and poultry producers and technical advisers.

“The first conference was wildly successful, and we want to bring it back,” he said. “We think the programs will serve livestock and poultry operations well by providing a comprehensive view of manure management and the latest about technology and information that can help producers and operations.”

The conference will include comprehensive discussions regarding waste management, animal mortality, mass mortality events caused by natural disasters or disease outbreaks, greenhouse gases reduction and carbon credits, composting, regulatory requirements and compliance, and machinery and technology to help operations manage waste.

Speakers come from a wide range of backgrounds, including AgriLife Extension and regulatory agencies like U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Texas, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board. Speakers also represent industry associations like the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Association of Dairymen and Texas Poultry Federation.

This conference will also include continuing education units for nutrient management, Dairy Outreach Program Area, and others, Liu said.

“Facilities are growing, and technology and techniques are rapidly changing within the industry,” Liu said. “The conference will be a great opportunity for producers to learn about the big initiatives and opportunities related to animal waste.”