Maintain backyard chickens’ health with vaccinations, biosecurity measures

Cleaning the coop and other areas frequented by chickens will also reduce the risk of a pathogen establishing within the flock.

“You have to scrape the litter out eventually, because chickens aren’t discriminatory with their droppings,” he said. “A buildup can help amplify problems if birds are shedding a pathogen, and pretty soon you have a full-blown problem. Cleanliness on the ground, perches and nests should be considered part of the biosecurity to maintain the health and welfare of your flock.”

Quarantine and monitor

Ficken also suggests quarantining new chicks and adult birds for three weeks before introducing them to the flock. Monitoring and physically inspecting them for signs of pathogens and tag-alongs like mites could prevent a small problem from becoming a big problem.

External parasites like mites, fleas and lice are easy to catch and treat during quarantine, but also easy to miss if you are not looking, Ficken said. Sulfur dust is a cheap and easy way to keep chickens and frequented areas clear of mites. Topical parasiticides for birds and treatments or pressure spraying the coop may be required for lice, fleas and ticks.