Look for signs of heat stress in cattle

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, the month of July was cooler than normal with the average temperature below 80 degrees F (www.mesonet.org). August started much the same way with temperatures well below what would be expected during this time of year. With hot temperatures likely to return, cattle producers will need to monitor their cattle for signs of heat stress.

Cattle are comfortable when the temperature is between 15-85 F. When temperatures are above 85, cows will typically try to find relief by heading to shade among the trees and/or by bellying deep in ponds. These actions are signs for producers that they should closely observe their cattle for heat stress.

Other signs telling of heat stress include increased respiration, open mouth breathing, breathing with protruding tongue and excessive salivation. Cattle displaying these signs need immediate relief from the heat.

A good way to provide quick relief is to spray or mist cattle with water. Increasing air circulation will also help to reduce extreme heat. This can be done with large fans or by moving cattle to areas where there is natural wind. If the heat stress continues, cattle with the above signs will begin to tremble and convulse. Without proper treatment, these cattle are at risk of dying.