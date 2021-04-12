Location, weed control key to establishing bermudagrass

As temperatures rise we often start getting an itch to plant. When it comes to establishing bermudagrass from sprigs there are several things to keep in mind before we start tilling the soil.
• Location: Choose a well-drained soil. Bermudagrass does not do well on wet land (except for Jiggs bermudagrass).
• Variety selection: Match variety to soil type, average rainfall, production goals and willingness to manage (provide fertility, etc.).
• Weed control: Destroy existing vegetation by spraying actively growing weeds with glyphosate. Ideal time to start is the year prior to actual planting. In late summer/early fall in the year prior to planting, destroy existing vegetation with 5 quarts per acre of glyphosate. Weed control following establishment can be critical to achieving a stand.
• Soil fertility: Obtain a soil sample the fall prior to planting. Apply recommended limestone during land preparation. Any recommended phosphorus should be applied during seedbed preparation to incorporate into the soil. When sprigs begin to green up, apply 40 to 60 pounds of actual nitrogen per acre and any potassium according to soil test recommendation.
• Sprigs: Identify a reliable source of sprigs well before planting time. Your county extension agent may know of someone locally who provides sprigs. Plant into a moist seedbed at 2 to 2 1/2 inches deep. Do not plant deeper than 3 inches.
• Planting date: Sprigs can be planted from March, when danger of a heavy freeze is past, until August. The earlier you plant, the longer you will have to get established and the better chance they will survive a severe winter. The underground rhizomes develop much slower than the above-ground stolons and are necessary for winter survival. Planting later into the summer increases the risk of losing newly planted sprigs to drought.
• Seeded bermudagrass: Establish a seeded bermudagrass plant about May in northeast Texas. Optimum temperatures for bermudagrass seed germination are when daily lows reach 60 degrees. Planting after mid-June is discouraged because of normally hot and dry weather conditions. Prepare a good firm seedbed and pack with a roller. After the first rain, kill any emerging weeds. After the weeds turn brown, broadcast the bermudagrass seed at 5 to 10 pounds per acre and pack again to press the seed into the soil surface.