Location, weed control key to establishing bermudagrass

As temperatures rise we often start getting an itch to plant. When it comes to establishing bermudagrass from sprigs there are several things to keep in mind before we start tilling the soil.

• Location: Choose a well-drained soil. Bermudagrass does not do well on wet land (except for Jiggs bermudagrass).

• Variety selection: Match variety to soil type, average rainfall, production goals and willingness to manage (provide fertility, etc.).

• Weed control: Destroy existing vegetation by spraying actively growing weeds with glyphosate. Ideal time to start is the year prior to actual planting. In late summer/early fall in the year prior to planting, destroy existing vegetation with 5 quarts per acre of glyphosate. Weed control following establishment can be critical to achieving a stand.

• Soil fertility: Obtain a soil sample the fall prior to planting. Apply recommended limestone during land preparation. Any recommended phosphorus should be applied during seedbed preparation to incorporate into the soil. When sprigs begin to green up, apply 40 to 60 pounds of actual nitrogen per acre and any potassium according to soil test recommendation.