Livestock guardian dog technology webinar set Sept. 23

Livestock guardian dogs (LGD) and the technology that helps track them will be the focus of a Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in San Angelo online program at 3 p.m. Sept. 23.

The webinar “Technology to Aid in LGD Management” is free and will be held on the Zoom meeting platform. Participants should register at https://tx.ag/LGDTech.

The webinar is part of an ongoing series focused on LGDs that features Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and industry experts covering a wide range of relevant topics.

The webinar will focus on the use of GPS trackers and their pros and cons. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and projects researchers at the center are utilizing will also be covered, as well as the latest technology to help producers who utilize LGDs to protect their flocks and herds.