Limited free RFID tags for replacement cattle available from USDA

RFID Tag Information

1. The USDA is providing a limited number of official 840 RFID tags to each state for distribution. Once the Texas tag allotment is depleted, no additional tags will be provided to the state.

2. Only Texas accredited veterinarians and cattle producers may order the free RFID tags from the Texas allocation.

3. These RFID tags are only intended for use in replacement stock.

4. There are both white “840” button tags and orange “840” calfhood vaccination (OCV) button tags available. All RFID tags are low frequency tags. Veterinarians may receive both white and orange tags, while cattle producers may only receive white tags.

5. RFID tag inventory may include more than one brand of tags. A specific brand cannot be requested.

6. Tag order requests must be in multiples of 100.

7. The delivery date cannot be guaranteed and is dependent on inventory and logistics. When RFID tags are in stock, orders will be made available for pick-up at a TAHC regional office.