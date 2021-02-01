 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limited free RFID tags for replacement cattle available from USDA
0 comments

Limited free RFID tags for replacement cattle available from USDA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas Animal Health Commission has received a limited number of no-cost Radio Frequency Identification, or RFID, ear tags from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute to Texas accredited veterinarians and cattle producers for use in replacement breeding cattle.

“The TAHC is pleased to have received these RFID tags through the USDA’s no-cost program,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC executive director and state veterinarian. “We believe this program will help offset the costs of switching to this type of tag, while also helping our state respond to potential disease events more quickly and efficiently.”

The complimentary RFID tags are to be used as an alternative to silver metal Brite tags and orange metal Official Calfhood Vaccination tags. Though the metal clip tags have served a valuable purpose in disease control and eradication programs, RFID devices provide state animal health officials and the cattle industries increased ability to accurately and quickly trace animals exposed to or infected with potentially devastating diseases before they can do substantial damage to the U.S. livestock and consumer markets.

Texas-accredited veterinarians and cattle producers interested in ordering RFID tags at no cost may submit their request to the TAHC’s Animal Disease Traceability Department. Only Texas-accredited veterinarians and cattle producers may order the free RFID tags from the Texas allocation.

These RFID tags are only intended for use in replacement stock.

Two types of tags are available to order: white “840” button tags and orange “840” calfhood vaccination button tags. Both RFID tags are low-frequency tags. Veterinarians may receive both white and orange tags, while cattle producers may only receive white tags.

Currently, no ultra-high frequency tags are available through this program.

Tags are ordered in bags of 100 and will be made available for pickup at TAHC region offices.

RFID tag inventory may include more than one brand of tag. A specific brand cannot be requested.

To place your order, contact the TAHC ADT Department by phone at 512-719-0733 or email animal_id@tahc.texas.gov. TAHC staff will process your request in the order it is received. In the event of high call volume, please leave a voicemail, and our staff will return your call in the order it is received.

Once the Texas tag allotment is depleted, there is currently no indication additional tags will be provided to the state. The TAHC will provide the most current information on availability and distribution of tags on the agency website, www.tahc.texas.gov/adt/.

For more information about this program, click here . Producers can also purchase RFID tags for their animals by contacting any of the companies approved to manufacture official identification RFID tags.

RFID Tag Information

1. The USDA is providing a limited number of official 840 RFID tags to each state for distribution. Once the Texas tag allotment is depleted, no additional tags will be provided to the state.
2. Only Texas accredited veterinarians and cattle producers may order the free RFID tags from the Texas allocation.
3. These RFID tags are only intended for use in replacement stock.
4. There are both white “840” button tags and orange “840” calfhood vaccination (OCV) button tags available. All RFID tags are low frequency tags. Veterinarians may receive both white and orange tags, while cattle producers may only receive white tags.
5. RFID tag inventory may include more than one brand of tags. A specific brand cannot be requested.
6. Tag order requests must be in multiples of 100.
7. The delivery date cannot be guaranteed and is dependent on inventory and logistics. When RFID tags are in stock, orders will be made available for pick-up at a TAHC regional office.
8. A Premises Identification Number (PIN) or Location Identification Number (LID) is required to order the free RFID tags. To obtain a PIN or LID, email animal_id@tahc.texas.gov or call 512-719-0733.
9. A universal tagger is recommended for applying RFID tags.
10. Only one official RFID tag (white or orange) is allowed on any one animal. RFID tags should be applied near the middle of either the animal’s left or right ear.
11. Accredited veterinarians who receive free RFID tags must keep record of the tags they distribute and the records must be submitted to the TAHC monthly. Records must include tag numbers, distribution dates, names and addresses of the individual cattle owners that received the tags.
Exceptions:
Veterinarians who are AIN device managers and enter their records directly into the AIMS system.
Veterinarians applying RFID tags as part of regulatory testing or calfhood vaccination will enter their records on official test or vaccination charts to submit directly to the TAHC.
To request free RFID tags, contact the TAHC Animal Disease Traceability (ADT) Department:
512-719-0733

animal_id@tahc.texas.gov

Texas Animal Health Commission
2105 Kramer Lane, Austin, TX 78758
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Grad student offers hands-on experience in experimental European-style facility
Land & Livestock Post

Grad student offers hands-on experience in experimental European-style facility

Texas A&M University graduate student Kristin Moncada is on her career path in poultry science and is helping other students access a unique experience within the industry.

The students get a week of experience in the field. They tour several Pilgrim’s operations, including Moncada’s European-style research facility, cover young hen management, breeder hen production, egg quality and fertilization concepts, and meet with professionals and executives within the industry for networking and knowledge-sharing.

Master Marketer Seminar Series moves online
Land & Livestock Post

Master Marketer Seminar Series moves online

The Master Marketer Seminar Series is an annual comprehensive marketing course developed by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M University Department of Agricultural Economics. The educational training is conducted via Zoom. Although there is no charge to attend any of the sessions, registration is required.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert