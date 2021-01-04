Larry Boleman joins Farm Credit Bank of Texas board

Texas Farm Credit District stockholders recently elected Larry Boleman of College Station, and reelected Jimmy Dodson of Robstown, to the Farm Credit Bank of Texas board of directors. Each will serve a three-year term that began Jan. 1.

A retired Texas A&M University executive, animal science professor and beef cattle extension specialist, Boleman has been a Capital Farm Credit board member for the past eight years. He is chair of Capital’s governance committee. He and his wife, Pat, operate Boleman Cattle Company, a cow-calf business with operations in Brazos and Burnet counties.

He currently is the superintendent of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging Contest.

Boleman will succeed Lester Little, who has served on the bank board for the past 12 years.

Dodson was first elected to the board in 2003 and has served as board chair since 2012. In addition, he chairs the Tenth District Farm Credit Council and the national Farm Credit Council board. He also serves on the boards of the Texas Agricultural Cooperative Council and Gulf Coast Cooperative.