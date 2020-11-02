Landowners should carefully evaluate liability insurance policies

One of the first steps anyone owning or leasing land should take is securing adequate liability insurance. Liability insurance offers critical protection in the event someone is injured on the insured’s property.

Liability insurance offers two key benefits to the insured. First, it provides coverage up to the policy limits that will be paid out in the event a covered claim occurs. Second, it provides a defense to the landowner in the event a covered claim is filed. For example, if someone is injured and files suit against the landowner of the property where the injury occurred, the landowner’s insurance company would step in and hire an attorney, at the insurer’s expense, to represent and defend the landowner.

Given the potential of a landowner being named in a lawsuit if someone is injured on his or her land, this is extremely important and can avoid the landowner owing extensive legal expenses out of pocket.

Landowners should carefully evaluate their policy and review the following.

Does the policy correctly identify the property and the owners?