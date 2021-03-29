La Niña pattern could lead to increased wildfires in Texas

He cited records showing that SPWOs account for only 3% of the reported winter/spring wildfires, but 49% of the acres burned.

“These SPWOs over the past 15 years have been the biggest threat to property and public safety,” Smith said. “Because of our experience over the past years with La Niña winter fire seasons, we expect large fires. I think there’s a good chance we will see one, if not more, SPWOs this season as well.”

End of winter fire season

“Our winter/spring fire season will end when the grass turns green,” said Smith. “When we get warm enough temperatures, and enough precipitation and soil moisture, the grasses will green.”

That usually happens in May in the High Plains of Texas, an area that is particularly susceptible to winter/spring fires, under neutral conditions. But La Niña conditions are not neutral. The combination of less precipitation and higher temperatures means soil moisture levels are typically lower for longer during La Niña years. This is the case currently.