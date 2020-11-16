Kristy Oates takes reins of NRCS operations in Texas

Most recently, Oates served as the state resource conservationist for Texas, where she led the ecological sciences department in addressing natural resource concerns through sound conservation planning, technical leadership in quality assurance, policy development and implementation and training oversight.

Oates was raised on a beef and cropland operation in central Texas and began her career with NRCS in 1995 as a soil conservation technician in Freestone County after working as a district technician for the Freestone County Soil and Water Conservation District. During her 25 years of service, Oates has been promoted through multiple technical, supervisory and leadership positions in Texas. Detail assignments in several states have given her valuable experience working with producers who have varied agricultural systems, including producers in Iowa, Florida and Minnesota. Recently, Oates served as the acting division director for the NRCS Conservation Planning and Technical Assistance Division in Washington, D.C.