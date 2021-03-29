Keep genetic values in mind to maximize breeding profit potential

• What level of management can you provide?

Most beef breed sire summaries include expected progeny differences (EPDs) for more than 20 traits. These include multiple genetic predictors of calving ease, several traits that would be considered as maternal performance, growth at different ages, feed intake and feed efficiency. In addition, several traits that indicate carcass merit such as marbling, ribeye size, external fat thickness and carcass weight.

Various bioeconomic indexes are also reported. A bioeconomic index is a genetic value derived from assigning an economic weighting to several EPDs based on their anticipated value at a specific marketing endpoint. An example would be a terminal sire index (TSI), which is the result of assigning a dollar value to units of post-weaning growth EPDs as well as the EPDs that indicate quality grades, yield grades and carcass weight.

At some point through the segmented chain of beef production, many — if not all — of these traits are economically important. Yet, depending on the unique characteristics of your operation, only a few of these traits are economically relevant to you.