June workshop to address issues in cattle industry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tapped the Agricultural and Food Policy Center, AFPC, at Texas A&M University to analyze a number of issues related to cattle markets, particularly in light of disruptions caused by COVID-19.

As part of its ongoing work, the AFPC — a joint activity between Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas A&M — will host a workshop June 3-4 at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown in Kansas City, Missouri.

There is a $50 per person registration fee, and the workshop is open to anyone interested in the U.S. beef sector. Registration will be limited to the first 150 people who register to allow for adequate social distancing.

Workshop purpose and content

“The primary purpose of this workshop is for AFPC researchers to gather important information on the cattle industry in response to a request from the Committee on Agriculture in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Bart Fischer, co-director of the AFPC. “That information will then be presented to Congress.”