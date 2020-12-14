January's AgriLife conference in Waco aims to educate on agriculture, health

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Connecting Agriculture and Health — From the Ground Up conference on Jan. 5 from 8:50 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Waco.

The event is designed for health professionals, registered dietitians, registered nurses, educators, students and consumers. Proper COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including social distancing and 50% room-seating occupancy. Face masks will be encouraged or required based on local guidelines at the time of the conference.

The cost is $50, or $25 for full-time students, and includes lunch. It will be at the Waco Convention Center at 100 Washington Ave. The registration deadline is Dec. 29.

“Our goal for the Connecting Agriculture and Health — From the Ground Up conference is to present health professionals, educators and consumers unbiased, research-based information focused on the important role that agriculture plays in our daily lives,” said Dana Tarter, AgriLife Extension regional program leader for family and community health, Stephenville.

Tarter said the information provided at the conference is intended to help individuals as they make decisions related to agriculture and health. Participants will receive a certificate of attendance, and continuing education hours are available for some organizations and fields.