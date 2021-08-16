Is it safe to lease bulls?

As breeding season approaches for many livestock species, the idea of leasing males arises. Importing genetics to improve a herd or flock and maintain hybrid vigor, without the purchase and maintenance of a male, is a very attractive idea, especially to smaller producers. On the surface, it can seem that leasing males is viable with little downside, but some real problems may occur.

The greatest animal health concern with leasing males is biosecurity — protecting a group of animals from disease brought in by others. A bull moving from one herd to another takes with him any disease present in his home herd. Then, when he returns home, he brings back anything new he picked up.

A few things about livestock venereal diseases that make them easy to overlook: One is that most of them don’t cause any overt disease in the male. So, if you think about a disease like trichomoniasis in cattle, the clue that you have the disease is that the females abort their young. You don’t discover the disease based on the male, even though he is carrying and spreading it.