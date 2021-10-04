Investing in genetic testing

The saying “knowledge is power” often rings true in making decisions, and in the case of beef cattle genetic tests, this information can be a powerful tool provided producers know how to interpret the information for the herd, according to a Kansas State University beef cattle geneticist and animal sciences professor.

Speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast, Jennifer Bormann said that recordkeeping is the first step in building and genetic evaluation for the herd.

“Genetic testing is not a substitute for good recordkeeping. The best way to make progress in the performance of the herd is to record data to include birth weights, weaning weights and fertility,” Bormann said. “Working with a genetic evaluation service provider, such as a breed association, will allow EPDs [expected progeny difference] to be calculated.”

In recent years, genetic testing — or genomics — has been developed to the point that samples are taken from the animal and analyzed in a lab for a fee, allowing producers to know the most precise information about the tested animal, Bormann said.

“On its own, a genomic test has limited value, but when it is combined with good recordkeeping and put into a system that allows you to make genetic predictions, then it is very valuable,” Bormann said.