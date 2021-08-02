Industrial Hemp

Better seed sources would be a big step for reducing input costs, Trostle said. Producers can pay $1,200-$3,500 per acre for certain CBD varieties, especially if they are purchasing all female seeds, as female plants produce CBD.

As a comparison, planting corn can cost $75-$100 per acre, and sorghum seed costs can be as low as $8 per acre, Trostle said.

“There are some seeds we are looking at, including some from China, Australia and Italy, that are showing some promise, but until they are produced here in the States and available at much lower costs, it will be difficult for Texas to be a big player in the fiber game,” he said.

There is also potential for hemp as a grain crop that produces seed oil much like canola, soybeans and sunflowers; as highly nutritious seed hemp hearts; or as meal combined with other grains for animal feed.

But the industry faces similar problems, and Trostle said there has not been any sufficient testing for cannabis’ biomass as an animal feed.