Increased heat stress pressures animal welfare, profit

Wind speed and humidity play big roles in heat stress, says Dan Thomson, a veterinarian and chair of the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State. He says the combination of a hot day, high humidity and no wind can be too much for some cattle.

“Cattle accumulate heat, so if it’s hot and sticky, they are going to need night cooling so that heat dissipates from their body,” Thomson says.

Paying attention to the thermal heat index should help with heat stress management.

Thomson says cattle can often be found in clusters, particularly under shade trees in the pasture. He says while this may offer a slight respite from the heat, it can cause other health problems.

“They are going to stand there and urinate, and that bog can create foot rot,” Thomson says.

Portable shade can be included in a pasture. Thomson says access to clean water is also important.

Extreme weather events in the winter can also be deadly. Thomson recommends producers have some sort of emergency plan in place.

“With the beef industry, most of those animals are outside, and we are going to have to be able to deal with the weather extremes that we have in the Midwest,” he says.