Hunters, campers should take precautions to avoid starting wildfires

With hunting season underway, many hunters and campers across the state are headed to the wild outdoors. However, this greater movement of people into wildland areas increases the potential for human-caused wildfires to start.

People and their activities cause more than 90% of wildfires in Texas, increasing the need for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to use caution outdoors and be mindful of activities that may cause a wildfire.

Winter weather is beginning to creep in across the state, having an impact on wildfire conditions of which hunters should be aware. Freezing temperatures in the West will begin to cure grasses, making wildfires easier to start. Although there is no elevated wildfire weather forecasted, the possibility of wildfire is always a concern. And it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants Texas hunters to have a safe and successful hunting season,” said Chris Schenck, TPWD Wildlife Division state fire program leader. “One part of that safe season is to practice good campfire safety. Smokey Bear’s message is still very important to Texas hunters.”

Texas A&M Forest Service and the TPWD encourage hunters to be cautious with campfires, as well as all activities that could spark a wildfire, including using certain ammunition.