How deep puncture wounds in horses’ feet can be found, treated

Horse hooves are formed of insensitive, cornified material called horn and can be very resilient to penetration by an object. Inside the hoof capsule lies bone, joints, tendons, ligaments and other soft tissues.

While the hoof capsule is designed to protect these structures and provide the horse with a platform to support its weight, traumatic events can puncture the hoof and affect the deeper sensitive tissues. Puncture wounds often occur from stepping on nails, screws or other such objects.

Sustaining deep puncture wounds to the foot causes lameness in horses. The opening of the puncture wound may or may not be evident during physical examination. The veterinarian examining the foot must try to determine if the horse is experiencing a common foot abscess or a puncture wound.

If a puncture wound is suspected, radiographs may be used to determine the location and depth of the injury. The veterinarian will place a metal probe into the wound tract and take radiographs of the foot. By doing this the veterinarian can better determine the location and depth of the puncture, as the metal probe will be seen as a bright white object on the radiographs.