History, market are factors in naming livestock

Ben Eggers keeps notes in his desk to help with an important task at his seedstock cattle operation — naming the livestock. He’s always thinking of names that are fitting and will help market the animals.

“There’s two or three sheets of paper in my desk drawer,” he says. “When I think of the right name, I write it down.”

Eggers is the manager for Sydenstricker Genetics, based in Audrain County, Missouri. He works with Eddie Sydenstricker, whose father, Ralph, founded the operation in 1952. Eggers says a number of factors go into naming a bull.

“What we do is try to think of something that makes sense and includes the bull’s lineage,” he says.

For many bulls, this involves taking the sire’s name and adding a number, to give them their own unique tag. But for some of the best bulls, they get a unique name that still has ties to their sire. For example, Eggers recalls a successful bull named Fortune, and they named his best son Fame.

“[We had to decide] which one got to be named Fame and which one was Fortune 5,000-something,” he says.

Other names reflect histories. Eggers says they had a top-selling bull named Colonel, and they knew he had been named for a particular auctioneer, so they named a son Gavel.