Hemphill County beef cattle conference back on track

More than a year after planning, “Restoring the Roots,” the Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference, is set for April 27-28. The conference will be in the Jones Pavilion, 1101 N. Sixth St., Canadian.

Andy Holloway, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agriculture and natural resources agent for Hemphill County, said the annual conference will return after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the original event last April and the rescheduled event in September.

“We are excited to say most of our speakers were able to join us this year, and we have something for everyone in our two-day event,” Holloway said.

Holloway said early registration has already begun and should be completed at hemphillcotxbeef.com. Cost for the two-day conference and ranch tour is $125 and a spouse ticket is $100 until April 15. Prices will go to $150 and $125, respectively, thereafter. The program will also be offered virtually at the $125 fee.

The keynote speech, “Living Inspired and Restoring the Roots of Our Heritage for Future Generations,” will be given by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, at 1 p.m. April 27.