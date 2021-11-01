Handling spinal cord injuries, lesions in cattle

Lumbar (L): The vertebrae in the lower back. Cattle have six lumbar vertebrae.

Sacral (S): The vertebrae between the hips and before the tail. Cattle have five sacral vertebrae.

Coccygeal vertebrae: Cattle have between 18 and 20 tail vertebrae.

Reflex tests used in cattle

Withdrawal reflex: Pinching toes should elicit a response in which the animal pulls the foot away from us. This engages the nerves from C6-L2 for the front legs and L4-S3 for the back legs. Cattle can elicit a reflex without actually feeling pain, so it is important to fully understand what a reflex versus a pain response looks like.

Perineal reflex: Pinching by their rectum helps us determine if S1 through S3 is normal.

Cutaneous trunci reflex: This is a sensory pathway from the skin to C7 through T1. This is the reflex that allows animals to shake a fly off their skin.

Causes of spinal cord lesions and injuries in cattle