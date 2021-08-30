Grazing cattle can reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint

Teague’s research showed appropriate grazing management practices in cattle production are among the solutions for concerns related to agriculture’s impact on the environment. His article serves as a call to action for the implementation of agricultural practices that can improve the resource base, environment, productivity and economic returns.

“We went to the society because it represents professionals who know soils, and to have it published and then recognized by them is huge and shows the validity of the work,” he said. “I am extremely proud of the work and my fellow contributors at Texas A&M and around the country. And I believe it to be a good example for how science can present solutions to serious issues related to agricultural production.”

Ruminants as part of the solution

To ensure long-term sustainability and ecological resilience of agricultural landscapes, he said cropping and grazing management protocols are needed that can regenerate soil systems and ecosystem functions previously lost by neglect and destructive management practices. Fortunately, many problems caused by some current cropping and grazing agriculture practices can be avoided by ecologically sensitive management of ruminants in mixed crop and grazing agroecosystems.