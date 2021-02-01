Grad student offers hands-on experience in experimental European-style facility

“Being inside operating houses gives you a new perspective that a classroom can’t,” he said. “This kind of access is really unprecedented in the industry.”

Audrey McElroy, Department of Poultry Science head and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service poultry specialist, Bryan-College Station, said student access to the farm adds a unique value to the poultry program for a few reasons.

First, students gaining access to working farms or research farms outside of a university system is rare. Secondly, the Pilgrim’s site is the only European-style breeder facility in the U.S.

McElroy hopes the student program can become a part of the poultry department’s curriculum in the future. She said the practical hands-on experience could give students an advantage in a global job market while introducing them to new technology and new concepts that could improve the industry for the animals, the growers and ultimately consumers.

“I see really good potential there,” she said. “It’s been a mutually beneficial partnership so far,