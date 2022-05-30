Gomez, Willmann inducted into Texas A&M agricultural economics honor registry

Julian Gomez ’96 and Karl Willmann ’74 have been inducted into the Tyrus R. Timm Honor Registry in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.

The registry recognizes outstanding former students in the Department of Agricultural Economics for meritorious accomplishments in their fields. It is the highest department-level honor and is named after Tyrus R. Timm, who led the university’s agricultural economics department from 1953 until 1973 during its rise to national prominence in teaching, research and extension.

Timm was known for his knowledge of finance and agricultural banking.

“We are extremely pleased to honor these individuals who have not only excelled professionally but exhibited leadership and outstanding achievement in business and their local communities,” said Ed Rister, registry coordinator and associate dean for professional development in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M. “Both of these inductees are extremely active in supporting the department, the College and Texas A&M University. They also continue to be active mentors of students.”

“These individuals exemplify what this registry is about and reflect the core values of Texas A&M: excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service,” said Rudy Nayga, head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M.

Gomez is the founder of the Julian C. Gomez Law Firm, PLLC, in McAllen. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets and following graduation, he worked for Iowa Grain as a commodities analyst. He later moved to Houston and earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2000.

Gomez has served on several professional association boards and committees. He is past chair of the American Association for Justice Products Liability Section, the largest professional organization of plaintiff product liability attorneys in the U.S. and is a member of the executive committee.

Gomez is first vice chair of the American Association for Justice’s Legal Technology and Science Section as well as immediate past vice president of Continuing Legal Education for the Texas Trial Lawyers and a member of its executive committee.

Willmann is president of Willmann Companies, a commercial real estate, investment and brokerage company in Houston.

Willmann graduated summa cum laude and earned a master’s degree in land economics and real estate, also from Texas A&M.

He continues to serve on several professional boards, including the Board of Directors of the Houston Region Business Coalition, the West Houston Association, Houston Association of Realtors and the Texas Association of Realtors. He is a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where he has served as a committee vice chairman.