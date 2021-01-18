Getting to the ‘root’ of common misconceptions

How roots might improve the soil for more regenerative ranching is a great research frontier. We typically expect bigger shoots to have bigger roots, just like you’d expect a tall person to have longer legs. As mentioned, the plant must balance investment to the roots, and when water or nutrients are limiting, the plant will typically invest more in roots. This is where science and management can come in. Varieties bred to thrive in growth-limiting environments or management practices, such as rotational grazing, that lead to greater overall shoot growth will also generally lead to greater root growth with multiple benefits to the soil. In the case of fields or pastures with hardpans, some research shows that species with thick, dominant tap roots, such as chicory or okra, may help to bust up that pan and allow greater water infiltration at depth.

This is the root that first emerges from the seed before the leaves do, and is known as the radicle or the primary root. In most species, this root can grow deep as long as it doesn’t become damaged or die. The element of truth in this myth is that many broadleaf plants have a large, prominent tap root. Carrots are an extreme example, but this is also true for alfalfa, dandelions, beans and okra. In general, it may be that the thicker the tap root, the deeper it grows — but that’s not always true. Many grasses, including bermudagrass or fescue, and cereals like wheat, are described as having fibrous root systems because the tap root is small and there are many other thin roots that look like a mat. However, many varieties or species may be somewhere in the middle, like sunflower that has a fairly strong tap root but also many fine roots near the base of the tap root. Therefore, we encourage you to look a little harder and consider descriptions like a strong or weak tap root and the degree of lateral branching or fine rooting.