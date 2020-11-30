Get ahead of drought concerns with detailed management strategy

Number of animals in each class (heifers, mature cows, bulls) are listed in the inventory under herd resource. Also noted under this resource is the number of animal units that graze the pastures throughout the year as well as the current stocking rate. These numbers are then used to evaluate the current grazing system and identify needed changes. The data is also used to determine quantity and type of supplement needed to meet animal nutrient needs.

Water is an important resource in the inventory, because it is essential for cattle and ranch tenant survival. It is important to know the quantity and quality of water on the ranch and whether it is enough to support the grazing system and withstand drought. The inventory may show the need for additional water systems.

Financial health as part of the inventory is measured by liquidity, solvency and unit cost. One of the measures of liquidity is net cash flow, calculated by subtracting annual cash outflow from inflow. A large positive difference indicates that there is not a problem. Small positive differences are a signal to exercise caution. If there is a large negative difference, you have a problem that needs immediate action.