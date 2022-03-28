Genomic data enhances EPDs for beef industry

Using EPDs — expected progeny differences — to upgrade beef genetics has been a valuable tool for many years, but Patrick Wall says enhancing those numbers through the use of genomics makes the data more reliable.

“Genomics are basically the ongoing enhancement of EPDs,” says Wall, an extension beef specialist with Iowa State University in southern Iowa.

When producers provide DNA to breed associations or DNA services, that information is used to improve existing EPDs. The new numbers are known as genomic-enhanced EPDs.

Wall says these enhanced numbers are especially valuable for younger animals that do not have the benefit of a lengthy genetic history.

“You are going to have more genetic accuracy with a 3-year-old bull than you will with a yearling,” he says. “The more you use him, the more data you will have. There are no guarantees, but you will have more information available to make your selection.”

Wall says using genomics may help better predict traits that are somewhat unpredictable, such as some reproductive traits.

While universities are involved in genomic research, so are breed associations and DNA service companies. Universities were the initial driver for genomic study, says Wade Shafer, executive vice president with the American Simmental Association.

“Fifteen years ago, the breed associations had very little involvement with genomics,” he says. “The breeds and the DNA services have come along more recently, and now the universities often work with the breed associations and DNA companies.”

Shafer says various entities, along with producers, are really “pushing the envelope and generating a huge amount of data.”

He says the process still relies on purebred breeders to provide data.

“They are submitting the DNA samples to the genetic companies. That gives us a more accurate look at the genetic makeup of that animal,” Shafer says. “There may be 50,000 genetic points or more with an animal, and we have the pipeline in place to provide that information.”

Both Wall and Shafer say the usage of genomics may not have gone mainstream yet, but it’s coming. Shafer says more accurate EPDs can only help the beef industry.

“Genomics are not a silver bullet. It’s not the ultimate piece of information when it comes to genetic prediction,” he says. “We may have plenty of information on a bull that has had 30 calves, but what this does is help with that bull who is not a parent yet.”