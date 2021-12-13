From the general manager

I did not win a Super Bowl recently, but I am going to Disney World.

Yes, the Wrights are headed to Florida for the vacation of a lifetime. We’ve saved up for and discussed this trip since our first kid was born, and now we have amassed enough cash and Disney points (we’ve had a Disney credit card for years) to lay it all at the feet of the sacred mouse and have a whirlwind four-day getaway.

My wife has been in planning mode for the past year or so. I’m not much of a planner. On most trips, I have a “let’s just show up and see what happens” approach. I found out that does not fly for Disney. We have an itinerary and sticking to it will apparently maximize our fun.

But this vacation is not really for me, so I’m going to make a concerted effort to not be grumpy at the happiest place on earth. I am really looking forward to it, despite my cynical nature.

The last time I went to Disney World, I was 13. You do not get much more cynical than 13, but it was a great time and I still remember it fondly to this day.