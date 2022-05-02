From the general manager

There is a certain art to crossing a barbed-wired fence. The reasons to cross a fence are varied. Sometimes it is out of sheer laziness, because you don’t want to walk all the way to the gate. Sometimes it is out of necessity, because you are in a part of the pasture where there isn’t a gate. Then sometimes, it is because there is a really good pond to fish in on the land next to your house.

My technique has changed over the years. As a young boy, I’d simply dive under the bottom wire, or barrel roll over the ground. As I got a little older I learned how to step through. I would do this gingerly and with great fear, trying to will myself through unscathed, but terrified of catching the wrath of the barbs. I ripped many a shirt during this phase.

The teenage years were awkward for fence crossing, as with most other things at that time in life. Lucky for me, I didn’t grow all that tall, so the awkward phase was short-lived, and I was able to hone my barb-dodging skills.

By the time I was a young adult, a barbed-wire fence barely slowed me down. I would often cross through with a beer in one hand and a fishing pole in another without so much as touching a single strand.

These days, I figure if there is a fence without a gate, then I probably don’t have any business getting to the other side. The Opie Taylor mischievousness of trespassing to fish doesn’t come across as cute when you’re 43.

In recent years, the few times I’ve had to legally cross a barbed-wire fence I’ve found that I have entered another awkward phase, just like in my teens. As a middle-aged man, my body is once again going through changes, but instead of getting taller and stronger, I’m getting wider and my knees hurt. This makes slipping through the strands a bit tougher.

Barbed wire is good for keeping old men out and cattle in, and that has been the case for a long time. In our cover story we take a look at an interesting collection of historical barbed wire on display at Texas A&M and how it connects the present with the past.

