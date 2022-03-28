From the general manager

April is coming and so is baseball season. The year my son was born, I bought him a complete set of baseball cards. I've since shared some of my old cards and encouraged him with his collection.

I grew up in the '90s, and when I was his age baseball-card collecting was all the rage. Card shops were everywhere, and the competition for the best and rarest cards was fierce. I didn't have the best collection, but I had a few crown jewels, or so I thought.

Presently, the card industry is having a renaissance, and the game has changed. I spoke with the owner of a new card shop recently, and learned two things: All my cards are pretty much worthless, and there are cards these days worth six figures.

Back in my day, the card I always wanted but could never pull the trigger on was the 1990 Score Bo Jackson — the one with the shoulder pads and the baseball bat. If I can recall, it went for as much as $50 in the early '90s. Today you can get it for about $6. But that was the "it" card of the time, and the ceiling was $50.

These days, card companies print limited edition cards and send them out into the world like Willy Wonka Golden Tickets, and if you find one, your kid's college may be paid for.

After going to the card store with me, my son decided he wanted to try his hand at selling some of his cards. He was in his room for hours and he came out with numerous sandwich bags filled with cards. He had separated them based on various criteria, and assigned a dollar amount to each bag. One bag had cards that were a quarter each, another had cards that were 50 cents each, and one had cards that he valued at a whopping $3 apiece.

I noticed the $3 cards were all coaches. I asked him why he thought they were so valuable and he answered quickly and matter-of-factly: They're the coaches, they are in charge of the whole team, so they must be the best.

I didn't argue with him, but did encourage him to hang on to his cards and see how they grow in value. He didn't mind. He enjoyed sorting them all again and looking at all the different players. And really, that's what the hobby should be about, not getting a big payday. Still, I wouldn't be too disappointed if he came across a card that could help pay for tuition someday.

Until that card turns up, I guess I have to keep working, and lucky for you that I am. I've been busy with this issue as we head into spring, and it is full of great articles and information to help with your operation. We also have the latest on all those upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.