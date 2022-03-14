From the general manager

I get pretty excited this time of year. Daylight saving time is about to begin, spring is on the horizon, St. Patrick’s Day is coming up — everything is looking bright and green.

I am cautiously optimistic that winter is over, with emphasis on the cautious part. There are times in Texas when spring can come as early as February, but then winter can also rear its frosty head well into late March.

Some days there can be 50-degree swings in temperature. So even on a nice day, you may wear a short-sleeve shirt, but it is smart to have a light jacket nearby and a heavy coat somewhere close as well.

Many years ago, I went to a convention in late March. It had been sunny and bright for weeks, and I was convinced that Old Man Winter had packed up and left for the year. I don’t believe I packed a shirt with long sleeves, much less a jacket of any sort.

Well, on the last night of the convention, I stepped out of the trade show and into the street. The wind was howling and the temperature had plummeted. My hotel was less than 100 yards from the convention center, but had a taxi passed by I would have hailed it and thankfully paid for that ride.

I’d had big plans to go out on the town that evening, but instead I sat inside and watched the windows ice up. That little experience still makes me wary to put winter behind me and leave the coat at home.

As things do start to green up, you may be wondering if and how you can afford planting forage this spring. In our cover story, we look at the factors affecting the price of seed this year, and how planting smarter is better than not planting at all. Along with our cover story, we have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.

For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.