From the general manager

Thankfully, we were flying Spirit Airlines ... said no one ever. It turned out that more than 30 people missed that flight, but that did not give Spirit a moment of pause as they shut the door and took to the skies.

But they did reroute us. Our flight was scheduled at 9:45 a.m. They were able to get us on a 7 p.m. flight to Las Vegas, which would then connect with a 1:40 a.m. flight to Houston, getting us back home at 6 a.m. the next day.

Our adventure slogged on as we waited at the airport all day. Every so often we would hear other airlines announce things like: “Mr. John Smith? We are waiting for you at Gate A12. We’re a little worried. Please let us know you are OK, and we will wait right here for you. Take your time, and we love you.”

My wife did point out — a few times — that had we left earlier like she suggested then we wouldn’t have missed our flight. But after we made it home roughly 20 hours later than originally planned, she reminded me a few times more.

But I am glad I made it back, because I had to get to work on the annual Bull Issue! This is our largest issue of the year, and one you are going to want to go through page by page. We have a lot of great articles along with our regular features, and of course we have information on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.

