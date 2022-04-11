From the general manager

I just got back from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers annual convention in Fort Worth. It was a great time, and it was great to see folks out and about again.

I came into the office today with a stack of new work, and a stack of work I missed. It's funny how being gone for a few days can make you have to play catch-up for a week.

But I also came back with my boots shined up and looking brand new. I don't know of a single place outside of conventions that offer a boot shine. Those ladies really know their stuff, and I am always amazed at how good my boots look after they are done.

I once had the notion of doing my boots myself, and went and bought about $30 worth of supplies and set to work on them. I buffed and polished and scrubbed and toiled. I ended up getting shoe polish on the carpet, had to open a window to air out the fumes, and my boots looked worse after the fact.

After that attempt, I decided to leave it to the professionals. Come spring, I get excited for the time change, bluebonnets and the opportunity to spruce up my footwear.

My input costs didn't justify the results I got for shining my boots myself. When it comes to your pastures, especially this year, you will have to consider your input costs and plan accordingly. In our cover story we take a look at the impact of high fertilizer and fuel costs on pasture management.

Also in this issue, we have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it and as always, thanks for reading.

