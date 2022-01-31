From the general manager

I do the New York Times crossword puzzle almost every day. There are few things in life that I will say I am good at, and the crossword puzzle is one of them.
I’ve written about my puzzling talent before, and how no one appreciates my daily accomplishment. The phrase I hear most often upon completion of a puzzle is, “Be sure you throw it in the trash and don’t just leave it on the sofa.”
I’ve recently started timing myself for two reasons. One, if I am caught at work doing a puzzle I can point out how little time I have spent on it. The other reason is just for personal pride. I can finish a Monday or Tuesday puzzle in about seven minutes.
I don’t usually bother timing myself Friday through Sunday because those crosswords are pretty tough, and I figured I wasn’t setting any records. But that same logic made me start to wonder about some of my better times. I figured I had to be close to the best around, if not the best.
So I went to Google and discovered that the lack of praise and adoration for successful puzzlers was not isolated to me. With a search engine where you can find information about literally anything, I had a hard time finding the best crossword puzzle times. I finally found an article about it, and after perusing it I discovered that there is a person who does the Monday or Tuesday New York Times crossword puzzle in an average of a minute and a half.
That’s 90 seconds. I don’t think I can even write that fast, much less read and solve
the clues.
So that brought me back to earth a bit. Here I was, thinking I was some undiscovered savant akin to Mozart and my puzzles were my sonatas. But it turns out I’m just hammering out “Chopsticks” and doing my best.
When it comes to doing your best in the field, you may want to consider cover crops. In our cover story, we take a look at the benefits of cover crops and how they can be applied depending on the region you are in. In this issue we also have news from around the ag industry as well as information about upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.
