From the general manager

I do the New York Times crossword puzzle almost every day. There are few things in life that I will say I am good at, and the crossword puzzle is one of them.

I’ve written about my puzzling talent before, and how no one appreciates my daily accomplishment. The phrase I hear most often upon completion of a puzzle is, “Be sure you throw it in the trash and don’t just leave it on the sofa.”

I’ve recently started timing myself for two reasons. One, if I am caught at work doing a puzzle I can point out how little time I have spent on it. The other reason is just for personal pride. I can finish a Monday or Tuesday puzzle in about seven minutes.

I don’t usually bother timing myself Friday through Sunday because those crosswords are pretty tough, and I figured I wasn’t setting any records. But that same logic made me start to wonder about some of my better times. I figured I had to be close to the best around, if not the best.