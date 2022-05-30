From the general manager

As I write this it is the middle of May, but it feels like June already. The summer heat moved in early this year, and I’m willing to bet by the time you are reading this, it will still be here.

When the mercury rises, most people try to find a way to cool off. We bought one of those snap-together above-ground pools a few summers back. I have yet to climb in and clean it. We have not had much rain, but just enough to combine the detritus of the past seven months that has collected in the empty pool into a dark and foreboding ankle-deep slurry that I am none too eager to venture into.

I will get around to cleaning the pool eventually, and then I’ll be saddled with the task of keeping it clean throughout the summer. I’ve become pretty deadly with a leaf skimmer, and my knowledge of chemistry has greatly advanced since I became a pool owner.

I considered taking the pool down this summer. But then I’d have a huge dead patch I’d have to sod, and then mow, and all that seemed like about the same amount of work but with no pool to jump into when you’re done. So it’s going to stay, for this summer at least.

Once summer ends and schools start up again, many classrooms may find themselves in need of an ag teacher. The demand for agriculture teachers is soaring, and Texas A&M has stepped in to help fill the demand. In our cover story we look at the program and how it can help students across the state.

In this issue we also have the latest from around the ag industry as well as news and information on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.

