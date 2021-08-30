From the General Manager

Over the summer, my family and I took a quick trip to Lake Conroe and stayed at the Margaritaville resort. I knew there would be a theme, and I knew what the theme was, but I was pretty unprepared for how far they went with it.
The lobby is adorned with a giant flip-flop, next to a giant pop-top — just like the song. There was the 5 o’ Clock Somewhere Bar — just like the song. At that bar, you can get the Who’s to Blame Margarita — again, a nod to a song. Every nook, cranny and menu item had some punny name that in some way referenced a Jimmy Buffett song.
But no Cheeseburger in Paradise.
When we went to eat dinner, I scanned the menu. I was shocked, and slightly appalled, at the omission of the famed burger of the famed song. I even did some research while writing this, and there is not a restaurant on the premises that offers a Cheesburger in Paradise.
There are burgers. There are cheeseburgers. You could probably even get a burger with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and french-fried potatoes, a big kosher pickle and a cold draft beer, but good God almighty, it is not on the menu as Cheeseburger in Paradise.
It didn’t ruin the trip, but it did make me a little sad as an American, a Buffett fan and a dad to see a perfect opportunity squandered.
While I contemplated drowning my sorrows in a Havanas and Bananas daiquiri, there were people around the world busy getting the ingredients needed for that drink shipped to us in the United States. At the same time, ag producers in the U.S. were busy shipping food and ag products out. In our cover story, we take a look at imports and exports and how they create a healthy economy on a global scale for all consumers.
In this issue we also have news and information about upcoming events and programs as well as sales, which are starting to ramp up for the fall. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.