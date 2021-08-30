From the General Manager

Over the summer, my family and I took a quick trip to Lake Conroe and stayed at the Margaritaville resort. I knew there would be a theme, and I knew what the theme was, but I was pretty unprepared for how far they went with it.

The lobby is adorned with a giant flip-flop, next to a giant pop-top — just like the song. There was the 5 o’ Clock Somewhere Bar — just like the song. At that bar, you can get the Who’s to Blame Margarita — again, a nod to a song. Every nook, cranny and menu item had some punny name that in some way referenced a Jimmy Buffett song.

But no Cheeseburger in Paradise.

When we went to eat dinner, I scanned the menu. I was shocked, and slightly appalled, at the omission of the famed burger of the famed song. I even did some research while writing this, and there is not a restaurant on the premises that offers a Cheesburger in Paradise.

There are burgers. There are cheeseburgers. You could probably even get a burger with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and french-fried potatoes, a big kosher pickle and a cold draft beer, but good God almighty, it is not on the menu as Cheeseburger in Paradise.