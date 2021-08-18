From the General Manager

My son doesn’t like Superman. He thinks he is lame. This bothers me a bit, because when I was his age, Superman was the end-all/be-all of superheroes. He has super strength, super speed, X-ray vison, heat vision, he is bulletproof and, oh yeah, he can fly. How can that be lame?
Of course, when I was his age, Superman was the only superhero movie. These days it seems like there is a different superhero movie coming out each month, followed by a 10-episode streaming spinoff show.
My son can turn on the TV, and with the click of a button he can watch every Marvel movie ever made. He’s seen most of them at least once. In my day I watched Superman II about 150 times. I watched it that many because, a) it’s the best one, and b) my aunt had HBO and made us a tape that included Superman II, Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold and 9/10 of the Chuck Norris/Louis Gossett Jr. blockbuster Firewalker. I still don’t know how Firewalker ends, but I could do a college-level plot synopsis of Superman II and I probably haven’t seen it in 30 years.
Superman was also much easier to emulate. All you needed was a pair of undies and a towel tied around your neck and you were ready to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Now, my kid needs an Iron Man helmet, a rocket booster and an Infinity Stone just to play.
I will give my son credit though, the new superhero movies are pretty good. He knows most of the characters, even the obscure ones, and we love to watch the movies together. But I will still keep working on him to change his mind on Superman, because to me he is the greatest of all time — aka, the GOAT.
Speaking of goats, Texas A&M has a long history in the wool industry due to its innovative testing and research with sheep and goats. In our cover story, we take a look at this history and see what the future will hold. We also have news and information from around the ag industry. Hope you enjoy the issue, and as always, thanks for reading.
For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com