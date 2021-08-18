From the General Manager

My son doesn’t like Superman. He thinks he is lame. This bothers me a bit, because when I was his age, Superman was the end-all/be-all of superheroes. He has super strength, super speed, X-ray vison, heat vision, he is bulletproof and, oh yeah, he can fly. How can that be lame?

Of course, when I was his age, Superman was the only superhero movie. These days it seems like there is a different superhero movie coming out each month, followed by a 10-episode streaming spinoff show.

My son can turn on the TV, and with the click of a button he can watch every Marvel movie ever made. He’s seen most of them at least once. In my day I watched Superman II about 150 times. I watched it that many because, a) it’s the best one, and b) my aunt had HBO and made us a tape that included Superman II, Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold and 9/10 of the Chuck Norris/Louis Gossett Jr. blockbuster Firewalker. I still don’t know how Firewalker ends, but I could do a college-level plot synopsis of Superman II and I probably haven’t seen it in 30 years.