From the general manager

My mother and I once won a turkey calling contest. I was in elementary school, and we were at a Cub Scout meeting, so the competition was tough. But we gave it our best, and after we weeded out the ones that actually said “gobble gobble” and the few jokesters that tried “Here, turkey turkey!” we were up against a handful of Pack 602’s very best turkey callers. We came out victorious.
For some reason, that registered in my mind and I have this subconscious notion that I am actually a good turkey caller. That’s understandable when you are 8 or 9, but even now as an adult if the subject comes up I nod knowingly as if I am actually a veteran caller.
In fact, I’m embarrassed to admit I’ve actually tried a few calls when alone in a deer stand. I even saw a group of turkeys once and started my call, and one looked at me, but so did a mockingbird. Both species kept their distance.
The only turkey I’ve ever had actually come to me was in sandwich form and on a plate served by a waiter. It’s much easier that way, and I have yet to see a turkey in the wild that comes with a side of potato chips.
But as we near the end of November, I may have to grab my mother and head out in the woods and see if we can call a turkey up for Thanksgiving dinner. In our cover story, we take a look at the current turkey market and how prices have gone up and options are limited.
In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it, and no matter what you gather around the table to eat this year, I hope you and yours have a happy Thanksgiving.
For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.