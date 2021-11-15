From the general manager

My mother and I once won a turkey calling contest. I was in elementary school, and we were at a Cub Scout meeting, so the competition was tough. But we gave it our best, and after we weeded out the ones that actually said “gobble gobble” and the few jokesters that tried “Here, turkey turkey!” we were up against a handful of Pack 602’s very best turkey callers. We came out victorious.

For some reason, that registered in my mind and I have this subconscious notion that I am actually a good turkey caller. That’s understandable when you are 8 or 9, but even now as an adult if the subject comes up I nod knowingly as if I am actually a veteran caller.

In fact, I’m embarrassed to admit I’ve actually tried a few calls when alone in a deer stand. I even saw a group of turkeys once and started my call, and one looked at me, but so did a mockingbird. Both species kept their distance.

The only turkey I’ve ever had actually come to me was in sandwich form and on a plate served by a waiter. It’s much easier that way, and I have yet to see a turkey in the wild that comes with a side of potato chips.