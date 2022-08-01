From the general manager

I have a squeaky boot. The left one. Ironically, when my boots were brand new, they didn’t squeak. But I must have broken them in in such a way as to wear one down to maximum squeakiness.

I’m not sure if the right one is on its way to being as noisy as the left, or if it will remain silent. As of now, I don’t really notice the noise in crowds or outdoors. But when walking the halls of The Eagle, it’s pretty noticeable.

There are 72 steps from the front door to my desk, which is 36 squeaks. My co-workers know exactly when I get to work, go to the copy machine, get a drink of water, etc. Office stealth is not my forte. I can’t exactly sneak out a little early on Friday afternoons with my current footwear.

I’d like to try to remedy the situation, but the exact source of the noise is difficult to pinpoint. It’s not like an engine making a funny sound. In that case you can keep the motor running, put it in park, pop the hood and take your time until you can isolate the sound.

I can’t necessarily fix a squeaking engine, but I am pretty good at determining where the noise is coming from. With my boot, the best I’ve been able to do is confirm that it is in fact the left one doing all the chattering.

I’m a slightly better mechanic than I am a cobbler, and if it can’t be fixed with duct tape or WD-40, then I’m at a loss. Even if I did find the exact squeaky spot, I wouldn’t know what to do. Duct tape would be unfashionable, and spraying down the soles of my shoes with WD-40 is just asking to trade a squeaky boot for some squeaky crutches.

So I’ve decided to just live with it and get along the best I can. That applies to a lot of things lately, especially the drought. In this issue, we take a look at the importance of keeping cattle hydrated, and we also have news about upcoming meetings and conferences as well as events and sales. Hope you enjoy it, and if you are attending the Beef Cattle Short Course, keep your ears open for me squeaking up and down the aisles.