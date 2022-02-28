From the general manager

I bought a vest recently. I’m not one to follow fashion too closely, but I have noticed a lot of vests lately and figured I’d join the trend.

The vest is a perfect cool-weather accessory for me because I often find that my arms are sweltering and my torso is freezing. The vest is the perfect solution.

But despite its practical functionality of keeping in body heat to a certain part of my body, there is another advantage to vest ownership. As a father, I’ve found a special delight in puns, and the vest offers a delicious array of possibilities in that department. When I don my vest, I will let the first person I see that day know that it is going to be the “vest day ever.” If I’m late to a meeting, I can show up and let the other meeting attendees know that I “did my vest” to get there on time. If the meeting is boring, I can take the vest off and proclaim that I’m “just not in-vested in the meeting anymore.”

The list goes on and on. I am still anxiously awaiting a crime to be committed on a vest day so I can “in-vest-igate.”

If you are groaning by now, I understand. But do not worry, all the puns in this edition have been sequestered to this portion of the paper, a pun “vest-ibule,” if you will. We have plenty of pun-free stories from across the ag industry for you, as well as the latest on upcoming events and sales. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.

