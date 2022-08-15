From the general manager

I was hoping this would be my last column, because as I began writing it the lottery was up over a billion dollars.

When it started creeping up over $500 million, our office started playing. It’s tough to stay with it when it doesn’t hit and you have to keep buying in week after week. But the prospect of being the lone soul left in the office if everyone else wins the lotto is pretty grim. I’m fairly certain in that scenario that one of my former co-workers would hire a trombonist to follow me around the office and constantly play a mournful “wahh-wahhhhhh” as I slogged through each workday as a nonmillionaire.

I knew the odds were not in our favor, but someone somewhere was going to win it. Before those ping pong balls settled and the numbers were called, my lottery ticket was just as good as anyone else’s. I try to be rational, but it is fun to let your mind play the what-if game. With the jackpot that high, the what-if game goes from paying for the kids’ college and buying a new house and making the rest last to buying ranches and beachfront property and champagne wishes and caviar dreams.

Not all my lottery dreams are entirely lavish. After the third day in a row of picking socks with holes in the heel, I broke down and bought a brand new eight pack. I love the feel of new socks, so crisp and clean. The deterioration starts after the first wash and continues until you have a drawer full of holey socks. While basking in the afterglow of pulling on a fresh pair, I told my wife that if we did win the lottery, I would never wear a pair of socks twice.

But the odds are astronomical, so I’m still doing sock laundry. I even had a class in college in which we learned about the odds of winning the lottery. It was a math class that I found out I had to take my senior year, long after I thought I was done with math. I struggled through the class, and barely passed, but the point was driven home about the improbability of winning the lottery. However, one day I saw the professor from that class at the gas station buying about $50 in lotto tickets. I got a D in the class, but he was teaching it, and if he knows the odds and still takes a chance, then it must be worth it.

I’m no mathematician, but I can count the number of days we’ve been without rain. It’s a lot. In this issue we take a look at the drought’s impact on the industry and what it could mean for the future. We also have news and information from around the ag industry, as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and thanks for reading.