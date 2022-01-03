From the general manager

As we start this new year, I also begin my 20th year at the paper. I know that may seem hard for some of you to believe, especially given how young and incredibly handsome I look. My good looks combined with my quick wit, brilliant mind, inherent athleticism and staggering humility make it almost improbable that I could be in my 40s. But I have checked my birth certificate many times, and it seems to be true.

A lot has changed in the time since I started at the paper. It seems this internet thing has really caught on, so we’ve had to lean into that. Thankfully, we have caught up on that front and can now offer a full suite of digital services to keep us from going the way of the buggy whip.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of agriculture in this world. It doesn’t matter how many tweets or clicks or gigs of data you can send out into the wide world of the web if you don’t have food on the table.

I latched on to this industry and this paper from the start, and I’ve had opportunities to take over other territories or to become a regular rep for the daily paper, but I stuck with this path and don’t regret it a bit. The people that feed the world are some of the best people you’ll meet.

If you are reading this, chances are I’m preaching to the choir. But I truly do appreciate the support of our readers and advertisers and contributors that help us keep this paper going. I look forward to another trip around the sun in 2022 with the Land & Livestock Post, and as always, thanks for reading.

For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.