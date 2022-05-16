From the general manager

My kids have a video game system and tablets. They each have an Alexa. We have a million channels to watch on TV. We live literally next to a park. They have bikes, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, board games, books and enough art supplies to start their own studio.

Yet they are constantly bored. I have very little sympathy when I hear this lament from them. My response is usually "Find something to do or I'll find something for you." The things I find are usually weeding the flower beds or cleaning the garage, so they quickly find something to entertain themselves.

When I was around their age, a highlight was going to a neighbor's house who had a doorbell that played the beginning to "Dixie." If there were no cars in the driveway, we'd go up and ring it, often multiple times. It was great fun.

One time, they parked in the garage, and we were pretty startled when Mrs. Russell answered the door. That cut our afternoon short and we had to go find something else to do.

Another favorite pastime was finding a good stick, digging down in the dirt about 6 inches until you hit clay, and then making clay balls and flinging them from the tip of the stick. You could really hurl them. We also discovered if you threw them against the neighbor's shed, they would flatten out and stick. That was fun until the neighbor saw the shed, and we'd once again have to go find something else to do.

Not all childhood activities before the internet were great. One time they graded our road and the neighborhood kids and I all had a rock fight with trash can lids as shields. That didn't end too well.

Getting on roofs was also a fun-but-dangerous activity we enjoyed. We wouldn't really do anything once up there, but there was a sense of adventure and daring treading the peaks of houses. Getting down, however, sometimes proved difficult.

If I can keep my kids somewhere in the middle there — where they aren't glued to a TV but also not learning the skill of lowering themselves from an eave — then I'm fine with whatever mischief they get into.

Controlling kids is tough, but so is controlling flies. In our cover story we take a look at how flies can affect your herd and what you can do to prevent it. We also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.

For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.