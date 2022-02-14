From the general manager

Just in case you forgot this day of amor, and are in danger of being in trouble with your paramour, I am here to keep you out of the doghouse. I am offering a personalized Valentine’s Day greeting for your significant other right here in this column. As long as he or she doesn’t read the whole article, you can be the thoughtful hero who planned ahead and came up with a special gift from the manager of a regional agricultural publication — who also just happened to once beat Super Mario Bros. using only one life.