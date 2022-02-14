From the general manager

Love is in the air. There is also cedar in the air, but I think love is there too. Love makes your eyes water and nose run, right?
This issue publishes on Feb. 14, which is Valentine’s Day. If you are reading this and are just now realizing that today is Valentine’s Day, don’t worry.
Just in case you forgot this day of amor, and are in danger of being in trouble with your paramour, I am here to keep you out of the doghouse. I am offering a personalized Valentine’s Day greeting for your significant other right here in this column. As long as he or she doesn’t read the whole article, you can be the thoughtful hero who planned ahead and came up with a special gift from the manager of a regional agricultural publication — who also just happened to once beat Super Mario Bros. using only one life.
Just fill in the blanks below to customize your special holiday message.
Dear _________________ ,
Happy Valentine’s Day! Your (circle one) Husband/Wife/Girlfriend/Boyfriend asked me to wish you the best on this special day.
Hope you two have a good one!
Sincerely,
Jesse Wright
Now, after your divorce, your significant other will have something to remember you by. That is, unless this greeting was used as evidence in the divorce hearings. But they can never say you showed up on Valentine’s Day empty-handed.
If you are one of the romantics who booked a restaurant weeks in advance, then kudos to you. However, instead of French cuisine and white tablecloths you might consider taking your date to your favorite barbecue joint instead. The price will probably be about the same, but it would be a lot less stuffy and you don’t have to figure out which fork to use.
In our cover story we look at the rising cost of barbecue and how it affects pit masters and restaurant owners. We also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on events and upcoming sales. Hope you enjoy it, and as always, thanks for reading.
