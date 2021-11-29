From the general manager

I saw something out of the corner of my eye. When I turned — comically slowly — to see it, I realized it was a buck, and a pretty good one at that. I guess he had come to see what all the commotion was about.

He was right in the glare of the sun, and all I could tell was he was big. I raised my rifle just in time to get a glimpse of him in the scope as he turned to leave, and confirmed that he was in fact a good buck. But he left before I could shoot, and then the cows came in.

The cows we have like to fancy themselves great sportsmen. You can almost always count on them to come “help” when you are sitting in a stand. I figured between the big buck leaving, the snake under my feet and the cows bellowing that my hunting spot was blown.

There was still a lot of daylight left as I trudged back home. Along the way I saw a spike that needed to be removed from the gene pool, and I figured a spike was better than nothing. After I shot him, he turned and ran about 10 yards straight into the tank, because of course he would. I fished him out, loaded him up, went home and cleaned my wet deer.